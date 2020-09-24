Watch now: Late notice of COVID case means no in-person classes Friday in Maroa-Foryth students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAROA — No in-person learning will take place Friday in the Maroa-Forsyth School District after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on the district’s website.

"Because of potential staffing coverage concerns and because we do not have the time this evening to do proper contact tracing and because we need additional time to sanitize impacted areas, tomorrow Friday, September 25, 2020 will be a Remote Learning for ALL day. No In-Person learning will take place,” Superintendent John Ahlemeyer wrote.

The letter went on to say families should continue to monitor the website over the weekend for the status of Monday classes.

Grade School teachers will be reaching out to their students for the Friday plan. Middle School and High School students need to log in through Google Classroom to get their Friday plan, the letter said.

“Thank you for your understanding as the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Ahlemeyer wrote.

In his weekly note to the district on Sept. 18, Ahlemeyer said there were three staff members and 43 students quarantined.

