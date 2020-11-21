Watch now: Latest round of restrictions bring different challenges for business owners

Wilson isn’t blind to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, but he does feel restaurants and bars are being unfairly targeted as a primary source of the spread. Instead, he points to the flood of weddings and other gatherings that started taking place as summer wore on.

He is quick to note that only one of his nearly two dozen employees contracted COVID-19 and that was traced back to the employee’s girlfriend.

The closing of the gaming parlors is most puzzling to him since they only cater to a set number of people at any given time.

The fact coronavirus hasn’t been eradicated continues to wreak havoc with his bottom line by eliminating sales during peak events. In the spring it was the Final Four. This time around it is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve and the Barstool Open that will be lost revenue opportunities.

Still, the bills continue to come – including payments for gaming licenses, liquor licenses, sales tax and property taxes.

During the first round of state restrictions last spring, Wilson used the time to do some deep cleaning and remodeling at the two bars and gaming parlor. The primary goal was to keep the paychecks flowing to his employees.