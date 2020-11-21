Watch now: Latest round of restrictions bring different challenges for business owners

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
DECATUR — Provide take-out service or not? How long do you keep your patio open for food and bar service?
On the surface, they seem like easy questions for the owner of any business to answer. Stay open at any cost, right?
If only it were that simple.
“Everybody’s telling me I need to fight to stay open and they are taking away my rights,” Craig “Woody” Wilson said. “But I’m like, ‘What am I fighting for? Fighting to have a business that’s open, that doesn’t have any customers. That doesn’t do me no good.”
Wilson is the owner of Woody's Bar, Sliderz Bar & Grill and Wildlife Video Gaming in Decatur and a new BC Wings location in Bloomington.
Wilson said the first two months after the state’s initial shutdown of the bars were “phenominal,” with patrons happily welcoming the return of sit-down dining and drinks with friends.
With August came an increase in positive COVID-19 cases locally and early warnings from community leaders of the possibility of a second wave.
“That literally scared everybody, so in August our numbers started to go down,” he said. September and October sales kept going down. People became more scared. Now we’re almost three weeks into November and it’s been horrible.”
Wilson isn’t blind to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, but he does feel restaurants and bars are being unfairly targeted as a primary source of the spread. Instead, he points to the flood of weddings and other gatherings that started taking place as summer wore on.
He is quick to note that only one of his nearly two dozen employees contracted COVID-19 and that was traced back to the employee’s girlfriend.
The closing of the gaming parlors is most puzzling to him since they only cater to a set number of people at any given time.
The fact coronavirus hasn’t been eradicated continues to wreak havoc with his bottom line by eliminating sales during peak events. In the spring it was the Final Four. This time around it is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve and the Barstool Open that will be lost revenue opportunities.
Still, the bills continue to come – including payments for gaming licenses, liquor licenses, sales tax and property taxes.
During the first round of state restrictions last spring, Wilson used the time to do some deep cleaning and remodeling at the two bars and gaming parlor. The primary goal was to keep the paychecks flowing to his employees.
As much as he’d like to do that again, he’s not sure that will be an option this time around.
“We got to be a whole lot smarter this time around,” he said.
Wilson said he is considering the possibility of offering take-out at Sliderz – something he didn’t do the last time -- which may keep a couple people working .
“Again, you got to be real careful,” he said, “If your labor gets too high, you’re treading a fine line and you have to ask yourself whether it is better to have my employees there or have them file for unemployment.”
Wilson expects this latest shutdown to last at least eight weeks, but is confident he will weather the storm and all of his businesses will reopen when the restrictions are lifted.
Others, he predicts, won’t be that lucky.
“I think you're definitely going to lose some businesses this time,” he said.
