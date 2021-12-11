Watch now: Lost Bridge Road closed by downed line; power outages reported

DECATUR — The Lost Bridge Road crossing over Lake Decatur is closed because of a downed utility pole.

Debris is in the roadway at Oak Ridge/South Spitler drives on the east side of the lake.

The region was under a National Weather Service Wind Advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday following a series of powerful storm systems moving through the area. Pockets of damage have been reported across Central Illinois, with the largest concentration around Coles County.

Locally, about 200 customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Ameren. About half of those are near the site of the downed line.

This story will be updated.

