Watch now: Lost Bridge Road closed by downed line; power outages reported

HERALD & REVIEW
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
DECATUR — The Lost Bridge Road crossing over Lake Decatur is closed because of a downed utility pole.
Debris is in the roadway at Oak Ridge/South Spitler drives on the east side of the lake.
The region was under a National Weather Service Wind Advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday following a series of powerful storm systems moving through the area. Pockets of damage have been reported across Central Illinois, with the largest concentration around Coles County.
Locally, about 200 customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Ameren.
About half of those are near the site of the downed line. This story will be updated.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by storm, killing some inside
Amazon warehouse damage in Edwardsville Illinois after severe storm, high winds
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Daniel Shular
Amazon distribution center hit by tornado in Edwardsville
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a severe storm on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon storm damage seen Saturday from FOX2 helicopter
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon warehouse damage in Edwardsville Illinois after severe storm, high winds
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Amazon warehouse damage in Edwardsville Illinois after severe storm, high winds
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Amazon distribution center partially collapses in Edwardsville storm
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
