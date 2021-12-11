 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Lost Bridge Road closed by downed line; power outages reported

  • 0
Lost Bridge

Debris blocks Lost Bridge Road in Decatur on Saturday morning.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.

DECATUR — The Lost Bridge Road crossing over Lake Decatur is closed because of a downed utility pole. 

Debris is in the roadway at Oak Ridge/South Spitler drives on the east side of the lake.

The region was under a National Weather Service Wind Advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday following a series of powerful storm systems moving through the area. Pockets of damage have been reported across Central Illinois, with the largest concentration around Coles County. 

A large warehouse near Edwardsville in Madison County also collapsed, trapping people inside.

Locally, about 200 customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Ameren. About half of those are near the site of the downed line.

This story will be updated. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Updates on storm damage across Central Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News