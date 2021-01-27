Watch now: Macon County adds 12 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, local health officials said.

The announcement brings the county’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,121. Of those, 22 county residents are hospitalized, 786 are recovering, 8,142 have recovered and 171 are deceased, the Macon County Health Department said in a release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths. Within the last 24 hours, 80,124 test results have been reported for 15.6 million total test results since the pandemic began. There have been 1.1 million total cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state and 18,964 total deaths.

The rolling case positivity rate hit 4.5% as of Wednesday, decreasing for the 19th consecutive day to hit its lowest number since Oct. 13.