Watch now: Macon County adds 20 COVID cases Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one death.

The man was in his 80s, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,460 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state also Thursday reported another 2,257 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday among 62,071 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6%. That kept the rolling, seven-day average rate at 3.5% for the sixth day in a row. The recovery rate is 96%.

Another 30 virus-related deaths drove the total to 8,538 among 281,371 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

