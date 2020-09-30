Watch now: Macon County adds 39 COVID cases Wednesday; state releases Halloween suggestions

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health officials also Wednesday talked about added mitigations in northwest Illinois, the possibility of exempting counties from regional restrictions and the effect of the University of Illinois’ massive testing output on its region’s positivity rate.

Region 1, from the Rockford area to the state’s northwestern border, will see new restrictions including closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service starting Saturday as the positivity rate there exceeds 8%. It must decrease to 6.5% for three consecutive days to see mitigations lifted.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area along the Missouri border, has had increased mitigations since mid-August, and bars and restaurants have been closed to indoor service since the beginning of September. While that region was on a downward trend, the latest data released by IDPH showed the positivity rate increased to 7.4%. That’s a half point above where it was four days ago.

That region also will not have mitigations lifted until it sees three days below 6.5%.

Pritzker was asked about the possibility of removing St. Clair County, which had a 6.3% positivity rate, from added restrictions. He said the 11 regions in the plan were increased from four in a previous version based on the state’s IDPH medical regions.