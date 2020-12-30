Watch now: Macon County adds 4 COVID deaths; Multiple regions reach benchmarks for easing restrictions

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported the deaths of four residents with COVID-19.
Two were women in their 70s and two were men in their 80s, officials said, which brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 160. The county also reported 48 new positive cases.
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s bring to four the number Moultrie County residents to die from complications related to COVID-19 this week.
“This loss represents the fourth death we have reported in this final week of 2020," Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator, said in the second of two news release issued Wednesday announcing COVID deaths. "As we enter 2021, our health department encourages everyone to continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The Wednesday announcement brings the county's the county's death total to 18 since the pandemic began in March.
Statewide, there were 178 COVID deaths reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. State officials also reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease. The state’s death toll has reached 16,357 among 955,380 cases and more than 13 million test results reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Still, the preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity rate from Dec. 23 – Dec. 29, is 7.6%, which is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Tuesday.
The seven-day statewide case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 11 consecutive days. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, that rate stayed above 10%, prompting Pritzker to implement Tier 3 mitigations throughout the state on Nov. 20.
Out of the state’s 11 mitigation regions, only four regions — Regions 3, 4, 5 and 10 — have not met the conditions laid out by the Pritzker administration to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.
The other six regions have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, had greater than 20% available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.
Although Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars, a return to Tier 2 mitigations would lessen strict capacity limits at retail stores and other Illinois businesses, and allow casinos and video gambling terminals to reopen, for example.
When Pritzker was asked about returning to Tier 2 last week, he said has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide.
“The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another,” Pritzker said. “We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time.”
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
