Watch now: Macon County adds 93 more cases, added to state's warning list

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday reported 93 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing to 366 the county’s total of new cases for the week.
The announcement came the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the county is once again on the the state's COVID-19 warning list.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
For the week of Oct. 4-10, Macon County was lacking in three areas. It is reporting 288 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; the percentage of test positivity — the actual is 9.4% when the target is 8%; and the number of tests performed.
Macon County is one of 34 counties on the warning list. Other area counties on the list are Christian and DeWitt. Coles, Shelby and Effingham counties, which were on the list last week, did not make the latest list.
Organizers of Beautify Decatur Coalition's annual “Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful” contest, now in its 10th year, were able announce this year’s winners even in the middle of a pandemic.
Excluding University of Illinois saliva tests, Region 6, which includes Macon and some neighboring counties, saw its positivity rate increase to 7.4%.
Local health officials were expecting the higher numbers and the warning designation, considering the recent increase in positive cases.
“Anybody can look around the community and the entire nation and see that there are people choosing to be outright noncompliant,” Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a conversation on the issue Thursday afternoon.
“Even if you know people and they tell you they’re not sick, you should still keep that mask on and social distance,” Binkley said. “People can be asymptomatic and presymptomatic and be spreading this virus. They may have no idea.”
Staying home even with mild symptoms is important, Binkley said. COVID patients misdiagnosed themselves as having sinus congestion, allergies, or an infection.
“And it ended up being COVID,” Binkley said. “If you are sick at all, even one symptom, stay home.”
To date, Macon County has reported 2,376 positive cases. Of those, 1,145 have been released from isolation, 1,158 are isolating at home, 25 are hospitalized and 48 have died.
Support Local Journalism
In Christian County, health officials announced two employees of Landmark of Taylorville have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 other employees are quarantined.
If you visited the business recently, but followed the guidelines to wear a mask, social-distance, and wash hands, officials say, you would not meet the exposure criteria of being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.
The health department cautions patrons of the business to monitor their health and if you experience symptoms, contact your physician or call the health department, (217) 824-4113.
The news wasn’t any better statewide.
State health officials reported a single-day record of new cases for the second straight day Friday with 4,554 reported among 87,759 test results processed over the previous 24 hours. The high testing in part drove the high case count, but the one-day 5.2%t positivity rate was an increase from averages in the past several weeks.
The 38 deaths reported by IDPH Friday were in a person in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s, eight in their 70s and the rest 80 or older. That brought the total death toll to 9,165 among 336,174 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while testing output surpassed 6.6 million.
Officials also said more than 2,000 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois as of Thursday night, a high not seen since June 12.
At that time, COVID-19 hospitalizations were quickly declining after peaking at 5,037 on April 28. Now, they are on the rise after falling as low as the 1,300s in July. Intensive care bed usage is up as well, with 410 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds and 151 on ventilators as of Thursday night.
The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is also steeply increasing, hitting 5.1% for the week of Oct. 9-15, a high not seen since June 8, when that number was also on the way down. Now, it has increased for 12 straight days, jumping from 3.3% on Oct. 4.
“Let me be clear, we are in a new wave here,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Friday. “Anybody that hasn't noticed this, turn on the television, we're in a new wave of COVID-19, rising cases, rising positivity all across the nation, not just in the state of Illinois.”
Pritzker pointed out that Illinois border states Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa all have positivity rates of 15 percent or higher.
Jerry Nowicki, of Capitol News Illinois, contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.