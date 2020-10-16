Watch now: Macon County adds 93 more cases, added to state's warning list

Local health officials were expecting the higher numbers and the warning designation, considering the recent increase in positive cases.

“Anybody can look around the community and the entire nation and see that there are people choosing to be outright noncompliant,” Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a conversation on the issue Thursday afternoon.

“Even if you know people and they tell you they’re not sick, you should still keep that mask on and social distance,” Binkley said. “People can be asymptomatic and presymptomatic and be spreading this virus. They may have no idea.”

Staying home even with mild symptoms is important, Binkley said. COVID patients misdiagnosed themselves as having sinus congestion, allergies, or an infection.

“And it ended up being COVID,” Binkley said. “If you are sick at all, even one symptom, stay home.”

To date, Macon County has reported 2,376 positive cases. Of those, 1,145 have been released from isolation, 1,158 are isolating at home, 25 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

In Christian County, health officials announced two employees of Landmark of Taylorville have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 other employees are quarantined.