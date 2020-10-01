Watch now: Macon County COVID deaths reach 47

MACON COUNTY — A man in his 70s died from COVID, Macon County health officials said Monday, bringing the number of pandemic-related deaths in the county to 47.
There also were 33 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus. County-wide total cases as of Thursday totaled 1,675, officials say.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths, statewide.
Support Local Journalism
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of the total conducted — through Sept. 30 is 3.5%. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437, according to IDPH.
The Shelby County Health Department also announced 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine confirmed cases involve a long-term care facility.
Photos: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.