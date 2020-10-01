Watch now: Macon County COVID deaths reach 47

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of the total conducted — through Sept. 30 is 3.5%. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437, according to IDPH.

The Shelby County Health Department also announced 16 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine confirmed cases involve a long-term care facility.