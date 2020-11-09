Watch now: Macon County ends weekend with 512 new COVID-19 cases; 3 regions face increased restrictions

Starting Wednesday, Pritzker said, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7, which includes the south Chicago suburbs in Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 8, which includes the western suburbs in DuPage and Kane counties, will join Region 1 in those stricter mitigation measures.

Regions are placed in the first tier of resurgence mitigations whenever the average test positivity rate exceeds 8% for three consecutive days. The restrictions are lifted only after the positivity rate falls below 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.

Macon County is in Regions 6, along Shelby, Moultrie and other nearby counties. Shelby and Moultrie county each reported a coronavirus-related death on Monday, bringing their totals to 21 and 8, respectively.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon said on Monday that it is postponing some surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized.

On Monday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus, SBLHC Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff said.

That's the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, she said.

"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said.