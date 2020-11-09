Watch now: Macon County ends weekend with 512 new COVID-19 cases; 3 regions face increased restrictions

DECATUR — For the first time in nearly a week, Macon County reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 among its residents.
The county health department on Monday reported 80 residents had tested positive, bringing the total since Friday to 512.
To date, there have been 4,558 cases and 71 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 2,862 have been released from isolation, 1,594 are in isolation and 31 are hospitalized.
Macon County isn't alone when it comes to increasing numbers of positive cases and three regions of the state will face additional restrictions starting Wednesday to prevent to spread of the disease.
“The virus is winning the war right now,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Ten of the state’s 11 regions are under Tier 1 mitigations, which include the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service and limiting the size of public gatherings to 25 or fewer, among other measures.
Only Region 1, which includes northwest Illinois, is under Tier 2 mitigations. Restrictions under Tier 2 include limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting outdoor seating at bars and restaurants to six or fewer people at a single table.
Starting Wednesday, Pritzker said, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7, which includes the south Chicago suburbs in Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 8, which includes the western suburbs in DuPage and Kane counties, will join Region 1 in those stricter mitigation measures.
Regions are placed in the first tier of resurgence mitigations whenever the average test positivity rate exceeds 8% for three consecutive days. The restrictions are lifted only after the positivity rate falls below 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.
Macon County is in Regions 6, along Shelby, Moultrie and other nearby counties. Shelby and Moultrie county each reported a coronavirus-related death on Monday, bringing their totals to 21 and 8, respectively.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon said on Monday that it is postponing some surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized.
On Monday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus, SBLHC Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff said.
That's the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, she said.
"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said.
All of Illinois has been on an upward trajectory of COVID-19 infections since early August. During his briefing, Pritzker noted the average number of new cases reported daily in Illinois has jumped 380% since Oct. 1, while the positivity rate has climbed 180% and both hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. As of last night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
From Saturday through Monday, IDPH reported a total of 33,020 new confirmed and probable cases – an average of just over 11,000 per day – and 132 virus-related deaths. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 11.4 percent.
That pushed the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 498,560 cases, and 10,210 deaths. Given the current rate of spread, Illinois will likely surpass half a million total cases on Tuesday.
As of late Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in intensive care units and 376 of those patients were on ventilators.
The governor also Monday said he welcomed Joe Biden's immediate response as president-elect to the coronavirus pandemic, signaling the incoming Democratic administration's plans could bring welcome health care assistance and relief from destruction caused by the virus.
Biden's first public comments after meeting with a newly formed coronavirus task force were to ask the nation to wear a face covering to slow transmission of the virus, something his opponent, President Donald Trump, had often mocked. And Biden promised during the campaign that he would make testing for and tracing the virus free and widespread.
“I’ve been calling for a national mask mandate for some time,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Think about the states around us and the fact that they don’t have mitigations and many of those states, and that has an effect on Illinois where we do have a mask mandate.”
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
