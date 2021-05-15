DECATUR — As a driver for Birch Bus Service in Cerro Gordo, Deb Taylor crosses Lake Decatur twice every school day using Reas Bridge Road, one of 60 Macon County bridges deemed “poor” on a federal database. It’s a designation that concerns her.

“Especially when you’re carrying precious cargo that we do,” she said.

Reas Bridge is set for repairs after being listed for years in the National Bridge Inventory, a Federal Highway Administration database that tracks the structural integrity of 620,000 bridges in the U.S.

The vast majority of bridges nationally and in Macon County are structurally sound and motorists are in no danger. But there also those that fall into the lower categories, and officials say they are taking steps to address any issues.

Locally, those deemed “poor” include the Interstate 72 crossing over Illinois Route 121 and the Lost Bridge Road, U.S. 36, William Street and Reas Bridge spans over Lake Decatur.

Most span short distances, from the Archery Club Road truss bridge over Mosquito Creek near Blue Mound to sections of Sulphur Spring Road, Carr Road and Hopewell Road over different parts of Finley Creek south of Mount Zion. Two portions of East Mount Road over Spring Creek are also on the list.

The national bridge inventory is updated every year and rates bridges as “good,” “fair,” or “poor” on the 1-to-8 scale. Bridges scored as a seven or higher are considered “good,” while structures rated a five or six are “fair,” and any rated at four or below are classified as “poor.”

Those numbers are based county engineers or Illinois Department of Transportation inspectors, who look at every component of a bridge – the deck, substructure and superstructure — and apply a number grade for each part. The deck is the surface that vehicles drive over, while the superstructure is what holds the deck and the substructure is the base on each end of the bridge.

“It’s basically a report card and it helps us determine where resources ought to go, where we need to maybe suggest new things or recommendations, and in some cases it actually helps states make decisions about whether they should be repairing a bridge or replacing it entirely,” said Doug Hecox, spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration.

The inventory program began 50 years ago in response to when the Silver Bridge collapsed over the Ohio and West Virginia border into the Ohio River, killing 46 people in December 1967.

“It brought a strong awareness nationally of the need not only for a Federal Highway Administration, which didn’t exist yet, but also the need for a system of regular standardized bridge inspections nationwide by trained bridge inspectors rather than just hoping the local guy knows how to do it,” he said.

‘Monitored inspected and maintained’

In Illinois, about 9% of bridges fall into the “poor” category. In Macon County, the number is 17%, ranging from small rural structures to large, multilane spans.

Even if a bridge is considered to be in poor condition, said Paul Wappel, a spokesman for IDOT, it does not mean it’s unsafe or ready to collapse anytime soon, if ever, as collapses are extremely rare.

“A structurally deficient rating means there are elements of the bridge that need to be monitored, inspected and maintained on a more regular basis,” Wappel wrote in an email. “Many times they are posted with reduced weight limits to restrict heavy truck traffic.”

Hecox added that when a bridge does collapse, it’s typically during construction because of an error made by a builder – not from its crumbling features.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird engineers study all bridges as the problems arise. “It’s a safety concern, such as, it isn’t as wide as it needs to be or it doesn’t have the right guard rail,” Bird said.

Weight limits are often a concern for the drivers. “That posting doesn’t necessarily mean that the bridge is going to fall down tomorrow,” Bird said. “You can keep it in service as long as you follow these parameters.”

Said Bird: “It’s got nothing to do with the weight-carrying capability. Some of the stuff isn’t the super scary stuff, that the bridge is going to fall down if you go across it. It’s just a little bit narrow and you need to be careful going across it.”

Both the county and city have plans in place for addressing bridges on the list.

“The ones that are in poor condition we’ve got scheduled to be replaced, or have replaced at this point,” said Decatur City Engineer Matt Newell.

The city bridge on West Center Street recently began repairs. Others still waiting include Taylor Ward Branch bridge south of Enterprise School, Grove Road over Sand Creek park and Garfield Bridge over 22nd Street.

He credited the state’s increase of the gas tax in 2019 and Rebuild Illinois Bond Fund for boosting revenue. The fuel tax, which hadn’t been raised in many years, is on track again to increase July 1.

“Which has given the city enough money to add a lot of additional bridge work, plus general road work,” he said. “We’re pretty happy where we’re at right now with the bridges and being able to make the improvements.”

Rebuild Illinois is a $45 billion infrastructure improvement plan lawmakers passed two years ago.

Decatur also gets money from a Local Motor Fuel Tax, which since 2016 has added .05 cents per gallon to gas and $.01 cent to diesel purchases to fund road fixes.

Material shortages an issue

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also announced the state’s fourth of six $250 million installments of Rebuild Illinois grants to local governments.

Illinois’ increased effort to repair its infrastructure comes as President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion American Jobs Plan highlights transportation infrastructure upgrades as a key priority.

Biden's plan includes a proposed $621 billion investment in repairing roads and bridges.

Before the county received funding, approximately seven bridges were closed, Bird said. “Now we have two,” he said.

While new funding mechanisms could be re-examined in the near future, engineers are also tinkering with new ideas, technology and materials aimed to prolong a bridge’s lifespan, which is typically around 100 years.

Hecox said one newer method that has been adopted in many places across the country is building new bridges off site, allowing traffic to continue rather than imposing detours.

Other ideas are looking at different materials that can better withstand certain weather elements, such as earthquakes, but those techniques have not developed in Illinois.

Most of Illinois’ cold winters are the main contributor to the deterioration of its roads and bridges. It is not only the freezing and thawing that expands the road and leads to cracks, but also the salt spread out in winter that causes deterioration.

“We’re looking at weird things all the time,” Hecox said. “They are not lasers or flying saucers, but they are the little tweaks and improvements here and there that are going to have a very profound and lasting benefit for people that may not even be alive yet.”

Reas Bridge is in need of about $5 million for the repairs. The crossing was the focus of a Herald & Review story two years ago addressing the conditions of Macon County bridges. The bridge is the last road way needing complete repair, Bird said.

Reas Bridge is actually two bridges, both in need of repair. “They’re both going to be replaced with four-lane bridges,” said Bruce Bird, County Engineer.

Bird said approximately 80% of the resources are in place to complete the project. “We’ve got the engineering, we’ve got the right-of-way, we’ve got all of the utilities moved out of the way,” he said. “We’re just trying to piece together all of the funds necessary to get the project off the ground.”

Another roadblock has been the fluctuation of material prices. The price of steel continues to rise, Bird said. “And you can’t build a bridge without steel,” he said.

The challenge is the simple business tactics of supply-versus-demand. “They can’t get the product out fast enough,” Bird said. “The prices, chances are it’s going to be more than the last time he told you.”

Collecting the last 20% of the funds to complete the Reas Bridge project has been problematic for Bird and his team. “We applied for the grants at the federal level,” he said. “It was not picked and included, but we’re still looking for different sources.”

This map shows all of the bridges in Macon County that appear in the National Bridge Inventory. Bridges with a red marker are in "poor" condition, yellow in "fair" and blue in "good," as indicated in the federal data.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

