Watch now: Macon County health officials express concern about rising COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials came together Friday, pleading with the community to take the necessary precautions in slowing the number of rising COVID-19 cases.

“The numbers are going in the wrong direction,” Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, said during a news conference Friday. “At the present time Decatur Memorial Hospital is seeing as many COVID patients as we were last fall.”

Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, said the situation was much the same at her facility across town.

“This is about us wanting to keep our community open, keep our businesses flowing, keep our children in school, and continue to progress throughout the year,” she said. “We want to have a healthy community.”

The assessment of the situation by the hospital leaders was supported by the Macon County Health Department's release later Friday of the latest county COVID-19 figures.

Since last Friday, Macon County has added 286 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,681 since the start of the pandemic. The breakdown of cases includes 27 on Saturday; 34 on both Sunday and Monday, 47 on Tuesday, 42 on Wednesday, 46 on Thursday, and 56 on Friday.

Officials said the new cases now include many young patients being treated in the hospitals.

“The patients being admitted follow the national trend,” Early said. “About 85 percent of the COVID patients that are being admitted, much like the national trend, are unvaccinated.”

Brandi Binkley, public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department, provided information concerning the trends affecting the area. The fully vaccinated status of residents in Macon County is at 38.1 percent. “But of the numbers of children in that 12 to 17 age range, that number was about 21 percent, which is even more significantly lower than where we are overall in Macon County,” Binkley said.

The amount of patients visiting the health department with a COVID diagnosis continues to grow daily, Binkley said. “This week we’ve had days of over 40,” she said about the test results. “We are certainly inching up in a way that we don’t want to.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s newest guidelines for communities with high transmission ?????. “And we are in high transmission here in Macon County,” Binkley said.

According to Binkley, the CDC’s latest statistics, from Aug. 5 through 11, indicated Macon County had 254 cases per 100,000. The increase was at 111.67% during the past seven days.

“If you remember last fall when things were incredibly scary, we were up in those 200s. At that time, we did not have the resource of a vaccine,” she said.

The percent positivity is currently at 8.5%, according to health officials. Testing statistics have also risen to 36%. “We know this is in our community more,” Binkley said.

In an effort to keep the public informed on a more timely basis, the health department will once again report COVID-19 statistics on weekdays.

Currently, elective and mandatory surgeries continue to be scheduled and have not been reduced or eliminated.

“At this point, our goal is to keep healthcare moving forward and to keep our (operating rooms) and our patients being well cared for,” Rutherford said. “But we do have to continue to think about it as we move forward.”

The healthcare professionals said they are beginning to see the stress on their staff and facilities that they saw at the height of the pandemic.

During the new conference they urged the public to continue following the CDC guidelines: wear your mask, wash your hands, and social distance. “More than anything, we implore the community to become vaccinated,” Early said. “It has proven to be the one step that we can take that can have the largest impact on depressing the numbers of COVID-19 in our community.”

Vaccine clinics are scheduled at various locations throughout the community, including the health department and pharmacies.

“We have seen great success with it,” Rutherford said about the vaccine. “Consider it, not only for our healthcare system, but for our community as whole.”

Illinois is currently in Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois, allowing public gatherings. According to Binkley, the health department does not have the authority to force precautions, such as wearing masks.

“But our goal is always prevention, not just with COVID,” she said. “In trying to be a partner to the community, no matter what that is, and provide resources and keep everyone safe and healthy.”

