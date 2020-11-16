 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County health officials make plea for schools, churches to go virtual for next two months
Watch now: Macon County health officials make plea for schools, churches to go virtual for next two months

DECATUR — County health officials are asking schools and houses of worship to return to virtual only classes and services until the middle of January to help ease the spread of the coronavirus.

They made the plea during a Monday news conference.

Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said a request was sent Monday morning to public school superintendents setting Jan. 15 as a suggested date to return to live instruction.

The announcement comes as the state and county face alarming increases in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the past month.

This story will be updated.

 

