Watch now: Macon County health officials make plea for schools, churches to go virtual for next two months

The Macon County positivity rate is currently at 16.1%. “The target is 8 (percent) so we are double that,” Binkley said.

"We are now hitting the surge that we expected last spring that really didn’t hit us. We are now being hit harder than we ever imagined,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.

Health officials are also encouraging bars and restaurants that are not compliant with the current recommendations to do so now. Macon County and the rest of the state are currently under state-imposed restriction that limits the size of gatherings and prohibit the indoor sale of food and beverage in restaurants and bars. However, many local businesses continue to do so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We realize this has been a very large burden on everyone in our community,” Binkley said. “We are asking you and begging you to do everything that you can to help save lives.”

Hospital officials who took part in the news conference expressed concern about the declining number of hospital beds because of the COVID-19 spike.

According to Drew Early of Decatur Memorial Hospital, the hospitals are filling up with COVID patients.