Watch now: Macon County health officials prepared for arrival, distribution of COVID vaccine

DECATUR — For the past nine months, the focus of the Macon County Health Department has been spearheading efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally. But it’s been doing so with an eye toward the day when a vaccine would be available.

“Our organization and community partners have been planning for this and we are ready,” Brandi Binkley said Saturday, a day after a vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer was cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

“This pandemic has brought a lot of devastation and tragedy for many people here and throughout the world. This vaccine brings hope for the future and for saving lives,” said Binkley, the health department’s administrator.

The announcement kicked off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the U.S.

In Illinois, the first shipment is expected to be 109,000 doses, or enough for 54,500 people because the vaccination requires two shots three weeks apart. Under the state plan, the vaccines will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. Macon County is 18.