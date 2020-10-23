Watch now: Macon County health officials sound alarm on spiking COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the repercussions could prove devastating to local lives and businesses, officials warned.
“We want to ensure that the community sees and understands the seriousness of where Macon County is and where we could potentially be going,” Macon County Health Department Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference Friday hosted by the Joint Crisis Communication Team.
“There are some choices that people are making that could be made differently,” Binkley said. Those choices are leading to a spike in the number of positive cases in the county.
If the number of positive cases continues to rise, Binkley said mitigation measures could be implemented that include limitations on businesses.
“We will probably be doing more here soon just locally,” she said. “But we may not have a choice in what we do when it comes to the state implementing measures here in Macon County.”
There are four regions in the state that are already facing stiffer restrictions which include no indoor dining and drinking in restaurants and bars. There also are limitation on gathering sizes, among others.
A region goes into mitigation when it exceeds and 8% positivity rate for three straight days. Region 6, which includes Macon County, is at 7.3%.
Earlier in the day, Macon County learned it will remain on the state's warning list for a second straight week. A county is considered at the warning level when it exceeds at least two of the state’s metrics used to track the spread of coronavirus.
In all, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced a list that included 51 of the state’s 102 counties. Other area counties on the list are Douglas, Fayette, Moultrie and Shelby.
Macon County has a positivity rate of 11.7%, when the target rate below 8%. The county's rate for 100,000 population is 453, with a state target of less than 50.
Binkley said the death rates rose 20% during the past two weeks.
“Unfortunately we continue to lose precious residents in our community that have COVID-19,” Binkley said.
The administrators taking part in the news conference said they were providing the information in hopes of bringing the numbers down.
Each speaker stressed the importance of following CDC guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding gatherings. “Our message has not changed, but the seriousness or the sternness of which we bring it to you is just getting more serious at this point,” Binkley said.
After the news conference, county health officials reported 58 new cases, bringing its total to 2,864.
While that is at the lower end of what has been reported in recent days, its unlikely to be the case going forward.
“We are currently holding on more than 600 tests that have been completed for this community,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “Once those results are reported out, I expect a significant spike in our responses.”
Drive-through testing is provided by Crossing Healthcare from 8 a.m. to noon daily in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The number of tests have risen throughout the past weeks.
“No one is without concern,” Andrick said. “If they are interacting with other people, there is potential for concern.”
According to the health officials, the positive cases are located throughout the community. Long-term care facilities are not the only focus.
Gathering spaces, including restaurants, bars, sporting events and parties at homes, are a few of the hot spots. Other COVID-positive conditions include work environments with sick employees, people’s refusal to wear face coverings, and congregate settings.
“This is literally people’s lives,” Binkley said. “We have to do everything we can to protect them.”
Limiting gatherings and personal meetings assist with contact tracing efforts. That includes gatherings of less than 20 people like bridal or baby showers or birthday parties.
“Those are the things that bring joy to our lives,” Andricks said. “And those are the things that are bringing risks to the people that we love.”
Local hospitals have been prepared for a spike in cases since the pandemic began in March. “That never materialized,” Decatur Memorial Hospital CEO Drew Early said about the rise in numbers. “However, it appears it’s happening now.”
The healthcare providers suggest people follow CDC guidelines, but also get a flu shot. “In order to take the unnecessary pressures off the healthcare system,” Early said.
The hospitals are in contact with resources to track and understand COVID-19. “We are prepared as a healthcare community in Decatur and Macon County to respond to your needs,” said Michael Hicks, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “But you can be an active participant and we urge you to do those things.”
Long-term care facilities have had their share of positive cases. Binkley stressed much of the rise in numbers is due to the community. “There is a significant amount of community transmission and people spreading it in settings that are outside of long term care facilities,” she said.
With the numbers surging, people should contact the Macon County Health Department if they have been in contact with a COVID patient or have symptoms.
“Do not wait for us to call you and tell you to quarantine,” Binkley said. “You should immediately be doing that.”
