Watch now: Macon County health officials sound alarm on spiking COVID-19 cases

A region goes into mitigation when it exceeds and 8% positivity rate for three straight days. Region 6, which includes Macon County, is at 7.3%.

Earlier in the day, Macon County learned it will remain on the state's warning list for a second straight week. A county is considered at the warning level when it exceeds at least two of the state’s metrics used to track the spread of coronavirus.

In all, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced a list that included 51 of the state’s 102 counties. Other area counties on the list are Douglas, Fayette, Moultrie and Shelby.

Macon County has a positivity rate of 11.7%, when the target rate below 8%. The county's rate for 100,000 population is 453, with a state target of less than 50.

Binkley said the death rates rose 20% during the past two weeks.

“Unfortunately we continue to lose precious residents in our community that have COVID-19,” Binkley said.

The administrators taking part in the news conference said they were providing the information in hopes of bringing the numbers down.