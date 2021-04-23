Watch now: Macon County lands on COVID warning list again

State health officials announced Friday afternoon that providers in Illinois who previously received doses of J&J vaccine will be able to immediately resume administering the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several local officials and "celebrities" have stepped forward in recent week to show their support for getting vaccinated. On Wednesday, Sally the Clown added her name to the list.

Sally the Clown, or Brenda Smith as she is also known, said she is ready to meet people again.

"I want to be able to go out and feel safe. I want other people that hire me to feel safe,” she said. "The more people that are vaccinated, the better off as a community we would be, but those that are questioning it should ask their doctor."

Smith, 58, received her second dose of the Moderna shot dressed in full as Sally the Clown. Because she associates with children and their families, she was eager to get the vaccine herself. However, she said she will continue to use precautions.

"I even painted my smile on my mask," she said.