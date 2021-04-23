Watch now: Macon County lands on COVID warning list again

DECATUR — The steady increase in Macon County COVID cases has prompted its return to the state's warning list, local health officials announced Friday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” the Macon County Health Department stated in a news release. “The healthcare system and community leaders call on all community residents to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The warning status is the result of the county exceeding at least two of the state metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19.
Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks. Region 6, which includes Macon County, has seen an increase of COVID-19 patients for eight days.
On Friday, the health department reported 19 new positive cases, bringing the county's total to 10,338 since the pandemic began. Of those, 17 people remain hospitalized and 187 have died.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,369 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease statewide, including 22 additional deaths.
The news of Macon County's warning status comes as the county has seen fewer people getting vaccinated against the disease. That is a dramatic shift from a month ago when announced clinics, limited because of the availability of vaccine, were filled very soon after they were announced, and people who arrived for mass vaccination events were turned away.
“When the vaccine first became authorized and released for use, the demand was astronomically high,” said Marisa Hosier, the health department's director of health promotion and public relations.
Difficulties with scheduling a vaccine appointment have eased dramatically, according to Julie Brilley, chief development and planning officer at Crossing Healthcare.
“There are a variety of options for vaccine appointments in Macon County,” she said. “From grocery stores, pharmacies, Macon County Health Department, local hospitals and Crossing Healthcare, there is not a shortage of appointment or location options.”
Crossing Healthcare is now able to receive direct shipments of the vaccines, offering appointments each week. According to Brilley, many Macon County residents who were eager to get vaccinated have done so.
“We (are) now addressing vaccine hesitancy,” she said.
Currently, 25% of the Macon County population has been fully vaccinated, according to local health professionals, lagging behind the state, which reports 28.64% of residents are fully vaccinated.
“(The low percentage) could be due to any number of reasons, including not being eligible because of their age or a health condition, needing more information before they proceed with vaccination,” Hosier said. They also don't discount concern caused by the recent suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
U.S. health officials on Friday lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who had developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J's one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
State health officials announced Friday afternoon that providers in Illinois who previously received doses of J&J vaccine will be able to immediately resume administering the vaccine.
Several local officials and "celebrities" have stepped forward in recent week to show their support for getting vaccinated. On Wednesday, Sally the Clown added her name to the list.
Sally the Clown, or Brenda Smith as she is also known, said she is ready to meet people again.
"I want to be able to go out and feel safe. I want other people that hire me to feel safe,” she said. "The more people that are vaccinated, the better off as a community we would be, but those that are questioning it should ask their doctor."
Smith, 58, received her second dose of the Moderna shot dressed in full as Sally the Clown. Because she associates with children and their families, she was eager to get the vaccine herself. However, she said she will continue to use precautions.
"I even painted my smile on my mask," she said.
The shot was painless, according to Smith.
"A mosquito bite hurt more than the vaccine," she said. "Don't let that fear stop you."
However, shot hesitancy, combined with easing restrictions and the presence of at least four COVID variants in Macon County, is still causing concern.
“We know the variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19,” Brilley said. “This trend is not unique to Macon County.”
Health care professionals also have witnessed people loosening the health measures meant to limit the spread of COVID.
“Including physically distancing from those outside of their household, washing hands, and wearing masks when in public,” Hosier said. “We encourage vaccination, if eligible and appropriate, and the continuance of those public health measures to ensure that the impact on our local health care system, hospitals and frontline essential workers does not become critical.”
Health officials say vaccinating as many people as possible and taking the necessary precautions is the key to getting the disease under control and returning life to a sense of normalcy.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month announced a change to his “Restore Illinois” plan that will allow for the phasing in of greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population, and barring any reversals wrought by the unpredictable disease.
The “bridge” to Phase 5 begins when 70% of residents age 65 or older are vaccinated. The bridge would allow greater numbers of indoor diners. Parties would still be limited to 10 or fewer people each 6 feet apart, but standing areas such as bars can be filled to 30% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.
Other spaces limited to 50% capacity currently, including retail outlets, offices and health clubs, would be allowed 60%. Similar capacity levels will apply to amusement parks, theaters, museums, spectator events and more.
If after 28 days in the bridge program there are no significant setbacks in terms of cases, hospitalizations or deaths, Phase 5, with normal business operations, will be re-introduced once 50% of everyone aged 16 and older is vaccinated.
6 things to know about expanded vaccine eligibility
'The light at the end of the tunnel'
Don't expect long lines.
Eligibility doesn't equal availability.
Those under 18 can't go alone.
There are now more than 1,000 places to get a vaccine.
There is no legal requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR