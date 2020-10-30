 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center recruits collect donations for Northeast Community Fund.
0 comments

Watch now: Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center recruits collect donations for Northeast Community Fund.

{{featured_button_text}}
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days
Public Safety

6 vehicles reported stolen in Decatur in 2 days

  • Updated

“This is a yearly occurrence when the weather turns colder, but once again we stress that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended,” Copeland said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News