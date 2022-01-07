Watch now: Macon County leaders raise alarms about surging COVID numbers

DECATUR — With hospitals overwhelmed and case numbers rising dramatically, health care and community leaders on Friday pleaded with the public to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We are in a place right now that I didn’t ever expect us to be again, plus it’s getting worse," Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said at a joint news conference held at the Decatur Civic Center.

"We’ve never seen numbers like this," she said. "We’ve been busy; we’ve been taxed. We have not been where we are right now, and I am very worried about what the next couple of weeks are going to look like."

Moore Wolfe, who also handles philanthropy and community relations for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, was among leaders who spoke during a joint news conference at the Decatur Civic Center. All expressed concern about the effect that the recent surge has had on hospitals and their workers, as well as first responders. The mayor said 15 firefighters were not able to work Friday because they either had the disease or had been exposed to it.

"The people we need to take care of us — our health care workers, our police, our firefighters, are getting sick," she said. "We need your help, the public’s help, to try and quell this as much as we can."

The message came as officials also said the highly contagious omicron variant had been confirmed in Macon County, though county Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said it has been believed to be present for some time.

"We are in a surge," Binkley said. "We are seeing some of the worst times of this pandemic, and we encourage you to do everything you can, please, to help make a difference."

Macon County had 1,414 new cases over the past week, according to the health department. Statewide, officials said Illinois recorded 201,428 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 57% increase over the week before. There were 444 deaths, an increase of 15% over the prior week.

Those case counts are the highest of any since the pandemic began, according to IDPH data, although the death rate is well below the pandemic peak of a year ago. On Thursday alone, the state recorded more than 44,000 new cases, the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Macon County's positivity rate as of Friday afternoon was at 24.55%.

However, Binkley said, some local testing sites were quoting positivity rates of 36 to 45% positivity rates.

Actual case numbers in the county are likely higher than the reported number, she said, because the county doesn't know about the results of tests that people take in their homes. Additionally, some local testing sites do not always submit their information.

The health care providers continue to stress the precautionary measures, including social distancing, washing hands, staying home if you’re sick, and vaccinations.

The omicron variant spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

'A record number of hospitalized'

Hospital Sisters Health System leaders also held a news conference Friday as the health system reported a record number of 303 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which include HSHS St. Mary's.

The previous record was 293 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which occurred on Nov. 17, 2020, said Dr. Marc Shelton, senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Of the hospitalized patients, 230 — roughly 76% — are unvaccinated, the health system said.

“It is uncommon for people who’ve been totally vaccinated, and particularly boosted, to get sick enough to be hospitalized, or need a ventilator, or die,” Shelton said. “But it is not effective 100% in all people.”

Shelton compared the vaccine to wearing a seatbelt. “Seatbelts reduce car, automobile, truck, accidents by a tremendous amount,” he said. “But the fact that they don’t work every time doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t wear your seatbelt to reduce your relative risk. Vaccines are like that.”

As cases increase, contact tracing is being centralized in Illinois, which could lead to a different experience for people diagnosed with the disease.

“A lot of people will never speak to the local health department. They will be working with the surge center,” Binkley said. “Everyone is receiving automated text messages now. If they do not have text message capacity, they will be working with us directly.”

If a person has not received a call or text message, they can call 312-777-1999. Residents who do not have internet or need additional assistance, can call the COVID-19 Operator Hotline at 217-480-9332. The health department will still be involved in handling some cases, such as long-term care facilities, congregate settings, in addition to outbreaks and clusters. Online resources are available with COVID information.

The health department is suggesting employers do not require release letters. “Unless it is absolutely necessary for the type of business that you are running,” Binkley said.

Speakers at both news conferences stressed the importance of being vaccinated for COVID-19, including booster shots.

“If you have not, get your vaccine. If you have been vaccinated, get your booster,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “This is the science behind this. Vaccination works.”

Providers are also stressed about the need to avoid the emergency room for COVID testing. “If you have something that you can see your primary care provider, or can go to an urgent care, please do so,” Rutherford said.

Hospitals are revising the surgical schedules. The amount of beds available may determine when elective surgeries can be performed.

“On a day-by-day basis, in collaboration with the surgeons that are doing the procedures, we may need to cancel surgeries for elective cases that will not harm patients to wait,” Rutherford said. “That is because we do not have enough beds or enough hands to take care of all of the patients that are in front of us.”

Decatur Memorial Hospital reported similar outcomes from the high number of cases. “We are seeing numbers across the Memorial Health System that are exceeding previous high levels during the pandemic,” said President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital Drew Early. “I don’t think any of us thought we would be here 22 months after we started this, but we are.”

Those who are vaccinated are showing shorter durations of the illness and less severe symptoms, officials said.

Dr. Dana Ray, chief medical officer for Crossing Healthcare, emphasized that every individual can take actions to help limit the spread of the disease — and thus, the burden on healthcare systems.

That means avoiding some social gatherings, making sure hands are clean and staying home if you feel ill.

It's also important to make sure you wear a face mask that fits well, said Ray. Her KN95 mask "is well-fitting, it has a metal brace along the nose bridge where you can crease it so that it fits tight along your face,” she said.

Cloth masks are not as effective, Ray said. She suggested using the paper surgical masks in conjunction with the cloth masks. “Doubling up on two KN95s (masks) or doubling up on surgical masks is not advised, because they don’t fit well on your face,” she said.

To find the answers to questions about COVID conditions, Ray suggested patients contact their primary care physicians. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC have updated the isolation guidance. Individuals who have tested positive should stay home and isolate from others for at least five full days.

“If a person continues to have fever or your other symptoms have not improved after five days of isolation, you should wait to end your isolation until you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved,” said Emily O’Connell, health educator for the Macon County Health Department. “People who are confirmed to have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 need to isolate regardless of their vaccination status.”

Help from businesses also will be crucial to limit the spread of the disease, the mayor said. She noted that many have barely recovered from the period of 2020 when they were forced to close because of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

"The last thing our business community can take is to be shut down again, but we need their help in this," she said. "We don’t have enough bodies at the county and the city to go into every business and police them. We just don’t.

"We could do spot checks, we could do that sort of thing, but what we really need is partnership and cooperation of our business community."

Capitol News Illinois and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.