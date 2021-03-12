Watch now: Macon County officials say they are doing their best with the vaccine allotment they receive

DECATUR — Decatur resident Kathy Davis, 69, knows firsthand the frustration that exists when it comes to trying to arrange for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Davis and her husband were turned away after arriving too late for a mass vaccination event hosted by the Macon County Health Department at Progress City USA on the Richland Community College campus.
“By the time we got there that morning, there was a police officer saying ‘Sorry, full. You’re going to have to turn around and go home’,” Davis remembered.
At least the rejection was quick that time around. She spent two hours on the phone before coming away with the same result during an attempt to schedule a vaccine appointment.
“We had thought we had gotten through, just to be told when a recording said ‘Everything is full’,” she said. “Twice we did that.”
Her efforts were eventually rewarded, garnering an appointment with Crossing Healthcare with the online help from her daughter.
“These older people that aren’t able to (use the computer) they’re going to need help,” Davis said. “And we’re the ones that are supposed to be getting the vaccines.”
While the technology disconnect is causing some challenges, local health officials say it is the lack of vaccine, which limits the number of available appointments, that is the primary culprit.
“That vaccine does not just sit on shelves,” Brandi Binkley, Macon County Health Department administrator. “Pretty much as soon as we get the vaccine, clinics are held and it’s gone.”
The health department is assisted in the distribution of its vaccine allotment by its community partners — SIU Family Medicine, Crossing Healthcare, HSHS Medical Group, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
“The more partners we have vaccinating locally, the faster we get our allocations out,” Binkley said. “This also helps us build capacity for when there is a much greater supply of vaccine.”
However, the limited amount of vaccine has prevented the partners from taking part in any broad outreach.
“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group have not been in the position to do broad public outreach due to those limited numbers of vaccines,” said Andrew Dilbeck, marketing specialist with St. Mary’s. “When vaccines become available, we are coordinating with the Macon County Health Department on communication to the appropriate groups and the process.”
Members of the community have contacted St. Mary’s attempting to learn more about the vaccine.
“Using the contact information obtained during these inquiries, the hospital established a list of eligible individuals and contacts them based on their inquiry date and vaccine availability,” Dilbeck said. “Currently, the number of eligible individuals on the list is much higher than available vaccines. Communities around the world are facing a similar challenge.”
According to Binkley, the government encourages health departments to only share how many appointments they have available each week and not the number of doses for security purposes.
“We split that up so each partner ends up with a very small amount,” she said. “Of course the original allocation is quite small to begin with.”
Macon County is inching toward 10% of its population having been vaccinated, while some nearby counties are sporting higher percentages. Champaign County has vaccinated nearly 20% of its residents and Sangamon County sits at almost 15%.
Decatur Memorial Hospital has partnered with Crossing Healthcare to provide vaccines to the public.
“The two organizations are combining our vaccine allocations and working together to staff vaccination clinics, including clinics for educators in Macon County,” said Angie Muhs, DMH communications manager.
SIU Family Medicine in Decatur is only giving COVID vaccines to its patients.
Vaccinations are available in Macon County at Walgreens, but the process isn’t as simple as calling a local store or just showing up.
To schedule a time and date for a vaccine, a patient can only go through the companies’ website. After creating a profile, a list of available vaccine locations will be posted. However, the nearest site may be hours away. Various locations will provide a list of appointments within a 25-mile radius. The hunt for a nearby shot can take time.
Decatur received positive news recently with the announcement that Crossing Healthcare will administer vaccines as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's pilot program to increase equity in distribution. According to Crossing CEO Tanya Andricks, the facility will receive vaccines directly from Illinois Department of Public Health.
“We will also continue to partner with the local health department to assist with disseminating vaccine allocated through them as well,” she said.
The Macon County Health Department is ready for the assistance.
“Crossing’s ability to vaccinate hundreds per day is an excellent resource in our community and I am very thankful the state recognized their capacity and potential to grow their number vaccinated each week,” Binkley said. “Overall, this choice by the state brings more vaccine into Macon County, which is excellent news for all of us.”
The anticipated addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be welcomed as well. The one-shot vaccination will be utilized as soon as it becomes available to Macon County, according to Binkley.
“Right now the state determines what we get and how much,” she said. “We do expect this vaccine to be in addition to what we would already get, so it should hopefully increase our overall allocation to the county.”
The type of vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, are listed online along with the opportunities to schedule an appointment. “So someone could see that and choose whether or not they wanted to attend that clinic based on the type of vaccine,” Binkley said.
The health department does not expect to have numerous types of vaccines at one clinic or allowing patients to choose in a menu-style.
“I’m not saying this will never happen in the future,” Binkley said. “But supply and logistics currently do not allow that whatsoever.”
Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR