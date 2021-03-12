Watch now: Macon County officials say they are doing their best with the vaccine allotment they receive

DECATUR — Decatur resident Kathy Davis, 69, knows firsthand the frustration that exists when it comes to trying to arrange for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Davis and her husband were turned away after arriving too late for a mass vaccination event hosted by the Macon County Health Department at Progress City USA on the Richland Community College campus.

“By the time we got there that morning, there was a police officer saying ‘Sorry, full. You’re going to have to turn around and go home’,” Davis remembered.

At least the rejection was quick that time around. She spent two hours on the phone before coming away with the same result during an attempt to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“We had thought we had gotten through, just to be told when a recording said ‘Everything is full’,” she said. “Twice we did that.”

Her efforts were eventually rewarded, garnering an appointment with Crossing Healthcare with the online help from her daughter.