Watch now: Macon County on state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County has once again been placed at warning status for exceeding at least two of the state metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19.
The Macon County Health Department in a statement said the number of cases per 100,000 people has been over 50 and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks. Region 6, which includes Macon County, has seen an increase of COVID-19 patients for eight days.
"The intended use of this data is to encourage individuals, families, community groups, local leaders, and businesses to consider limiting behaviors that increase the chance of spreading COVID-19," the health department release stated. "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The healthcare system and community leaders call on all community residents to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus."
Preventative measures include:
• Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if able.
• Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose when appropriate.
• Practicing social distancing.
• Avoiding large gatherings.
• Participating in contact tracing if contacted by the health department.
• Adhering to isolation and quarantine guidance if directed.
• Staying home if you are not feeling well.
The health department also reported 19 new positive cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to 10,338 since the pandemic began. Of those, 17 remain hospitalized and 187 have died.
