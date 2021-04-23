Watch now: Macon County placed on state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County has once again been placed at warning status for exceeding at least two of the state metrics used to measure the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release from the Macon County Health Department, the number of cases per 100,000 people has been over 50 and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks. Region 6, which includes Macon County, has seen an increase of COVID-19 patients for eight days.

"The intended use of this data is to encourage individuals, families, community groups, local leaders, and businesses to consider limiting behaviors that increase the chance of spreading COVID-19," the health department release stated. "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The healthcare system and community leaders call on all community residents to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus."

Preventative measures include, but are not limited to:

• Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if able.