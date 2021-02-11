Watch now: Macon County prepares for more COVID vaccine distributions

DECATUR — Due to the ongoing scheduling needs for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Macon County Health Department will begin adding vaccination opportunities to its website on a regular basis.

Those eligible for the registration process include community members who live or work in Macon County. They, as well as their family members and caregivers, will be able to check for available slots and schedule when the recipient finds an opening that works for them.

The health department is also assigning more employee phone lines for scheduling tasks to hopefully cut down on wait times in the calling process.

Those who do not have computer or internet access will be able to call (217) 718-6205 to schedule an appointment on the vaccination line from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

If appointments are available, people will be scheduled. The staff cannot guarantee when appointments will be open, as the vaccine allocation and shipments differ each week. They will continue to provide phone-in only appointments and 65-plus only clinics.