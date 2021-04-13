Watch now: Macon County providers react to pause placed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

"We don't have a definitive cause but the probable cause that we believe may be involved here — that we can speculate — is that is that this is an immune response that occurs very, very rarely when some people receive the vaccine," FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks said. "And that, in response, leads to activation of the platelets from these extremely rare blood clots."

Not having a definitive cause means it’s not 100% confirmed that the vaccine is responsible for what happened to the six affected women, who were all between the ages of 16 and 48 and saw symptoms occurring 6-13 days after vaccination.

CDC deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said that people who received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago are likely not at-risk for similar complications; those who got the vaccine in the past couple weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms that are beyond the predicted, flu-like ones.

Johnson & Johnson was in the minority of vaccine provided in the U.S., including in Illinois.

Of the 7.3 million doses of all vaccines administered in the state so far, 4% or approximately 290,000 have been J&J, according to IDPH. Universal vaccine eligibility in Illinois began Monday.