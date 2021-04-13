Watch now: Macon County providers react to pause placed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DECATUR — Macon County health providers are following the lead of state and federal officials and temporarily halting the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"We paused immediately this morning when we became aware of that guidance," Brandi Binkley, Macon County Health Department administrator, said Tuesday afternoon. "We also informed our partners to do the same."
The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women under the age of 50 experienced severe blood clotting issues after receiving the vaccine. One of the six died.
None of the cases were in Illinois and the figure represents less-than-one-in-a-million odds. The six cases were discovered after nearly 7 million doses of the J&J shot were administered in the U.S.
The federal directive prompted providers from the Illinois Department of Public Health on down to temporarily stop giving the single-dose vaccine.
Crossing Healthcare announced last week that it was going to start offering Johnson & Johnson, in addition to the approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It was set to be joined by Colee's Corner Drugs in Forsyth.
“I think the FDA and the CDC are really being very cautious at this point in time," business owner Dale Colee said. "They’re keeping a little bit closer of an eye on it than normally they would.”
Comparing the number of those that are vaccinated versus the number of people that had blood clots, "it's a very low number, but it's something you really have to look at because of the severity of the complication," Colee said.
Colee's Corner Drugs will continue to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.
Memorial Health Systems, the operator of Decatur Memorial Hospital, announced it will abide by the stoppage.
"Safety is a core value of Memorial Health System," a statement from the health system read. "We will continue to monitor the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, and continue to work to provide other vaccination options for the communities we serve."
Binkley agrees that the halt on the vaccine "is out of abundance of caution and the goal is to keep people safe."
The county health administrator spoke on the idea that some people may remain or become more hesitant to receive any COVID-19 as a result of the concerning side effects the Johnson & Johnson dose.
"This is a pause and more information will be forthcoming," Binkley wrote in an e-mail Tuesday afternoon. "I think it is important people are referencing reputable resources right now (and at all times) to ensure they are receiving accurate, up to date information so they can make informed decisions for themselves."
Federal authorities emphasized Tuesday that halting the use of Johnson & Johnson was a move made out of “an abundance of caution,” prompted in part by the need to inform medical providers about the uniqueness of the situation.
The women affected by the complication all experienced blood clot in the sinuses of the brain — formally called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — and low blood platelet levels.
While a doctor might normally prescribe Heparin an anticoagulant — or blood thinner — the FDA and CDC say its usage “may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
The investigation “is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the agencies said in a joint statement.
"We don't have a definitive cause but the probable cause that we believe may be involved here — that we can speculate — is that is that this is an immune response that occurs very, very rarely when some people receive the vaccine," FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks said. "And that, in response, leads to activation of the platelets from these extremely rare blood clots."
Not having a definitive cause means it’s not 100% confirmed that the vaccine is responsible for what happened to the six affected women, who were all between the ages of 16 and 48 and saw symptoms occurring 6-13 days after vaccination.
CDC deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said that people who received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago are likely not at-risk for similar complications; those who got the vaccine in the past couple weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms that are beyond the predicted, flu-like ones.
Johnson & Johnson was in the minority of vaccine provided in the U.S., including in Illinois.
Of the 7.3 million doses of all vaccines administered in the state so far, 4% or approximately 290,000 have been J&J, according to IDPH. Universal vaccine eligibility in Illinois began Monday.
Later Tuesday, the company said in a statement it was "aware of (the) extremely rare disorder... in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine."
"We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public," the statement read.
Officials have said the investigation will likely only last a few days.
The Associated Press contributed this report.
