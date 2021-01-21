Watch now: Macon County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan

DECATUR — Decatur resident Pam Cairns and her friends hadn’t been in a bowling alley in months.
“It’s been forever,” she said.
The wait came to an end Thursday, as the COVID-19 restrictions in Macon County and across Illinois continued to be relaxed as state metrics used to track the spread of the disease continue to improve.
The region that includes Macon County moved Thursday to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois COVID recovery plan. The announcement came just three days after Region 6 was moved to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining and food service, after being in the much more restrictive Tier 3 since Nov. 20.
To move to Phase 4, a positivity rate must remain below 6.5% for three straight days.
Phase 4 allows, among other activities, health and fitness facilities to operate at 50% occupancy and for group classes with spacing and size restrictions; museums to reopen at 25% capacity and size limits on guided tours; and meetings and social activities to resume at the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity.
Region 6 includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.
The state implemented a five-phase COVID recovery plan last spring. The region moved into Phase 4 of that plan in June, but increasing COVID infections led to the establishment of a tier system of restrictions last fall, preventing a return to the even more restrictive Phase 3.
Throughout the pandemic, bowling alleys, skating rinks and similar pastime venues were allowed to open to limited capacity, only to be closed again weeks later.
Cairns is a member of the senior league at Spare Time Lanes, 2870 N. Jasper St., Decatur.
“And now we can work out,” said teammate Gaynelle Stanberry about the opportunity to bowl again. “We walk a mile and a half in three games.”
The players' excitement didn’t come close to matching that of Gary Haines, owner of the facility.
“I don’t know that we could have made another 30 days,” Haines said, noting the dire impact of being closed or operating on a very limited basis for nearly a year.
Under Phase 4 restrictions, Haines said the bowling alley can serve 130 people at one time.
“And we have to get them people back,” Haines said. “But it’s great to be open to try and salvage our business.”
In addition to Region 6, two other regions have returned to Phase 4. They are Region 2, which includes Sangamon and Logan counties in west-central Illinois, and Region 5, which includes much of Southern Illinois.
Region 2, which includes McLean County, is in Tier 1.
“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus – wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn. This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course.”
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she is concerned with a change in metrics used to determine the move up through the different tiers.
"There may be people who see this is as COVID is gone or over or not a risk, and precautionary measures will not be prioritized," she said. "We do not want a situation to occur again like it did when things opened previously and cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged."
When the region’s move to Tier 1 was announced Monday, state health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.
Hospital leaders and local health departments have communicated to IDPH that their primary capacity challenge is the need for additional staffing and stressed that state-facilitated staffing contracts will be critical in addressing this challenge. With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from using medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers, allowing more regions to advance.
On Thursday, Macon County reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19. The county has now reported 8,990 cases and 169 deaths since the pandemic began.
IDPH on Thursday reported 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 123 additional deaths.
The COVID vaccine is also playing a part in the state's recovery efforts.
The state has received more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with just over 900,000 delivered to providers and 524,050 allocated as part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents.
Of those, 572,389 doses have been administered, 90,752 of which were part of the long-term care effort. Administrators reported 34,649 vaccines administered on Wednesday alone.
Progress City USA on the campus of Richland Community College will be the site of a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
The first-come, first-serve event will distribute 500 doses of the vaccine. It will conclude at 3 p.m. or when all the vaccine has been distributed.
The event is open to those who meet criteria for Phase 1a and Phase 1b of the distribution process. Phase 1b includes persons aged 65 years and older and frontline essential workers, defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure, including the following: first responders (firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 dispatch, security personnel, school officers); corrections officers; food and agriculture (processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care) workers; postal service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; education; and shelters/adult day care.