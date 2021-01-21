Watch now: Macon County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Region 2, which includes McLean County, is in Tier 1.

“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus – wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn. This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course.”

Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she is concerned with a change in metrics used to determine the move up through the different tiers.

"There may be people who see this is as COVID is gone or over or not a risk, and precautionary measures will not be prioritized," she said. "We do not want a situation to occur again like it did when things opened previously and cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged."

When the region’s move to Tier 1 was announced Monday, state health officials cited the launching of multiple health care staffing contracts to increase hospital staffing as one of the reasons it was prepared to make the adjustments.