Watch now: Macon County removed from COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County is no longer on the state's warning level list for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 26 counties remain on the warning list: Case, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lee, Mason, Massac, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Whiteside, Winnebago and Warren.

Counties are placed on the warning list when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators such as a rise in cases or potential outbreak situations are present., such as If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people; the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20 percent for two consecutive weeks; or weekly test positivity rate rises above 8 percent.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.