Watch now: Macon County removed from COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon County is no longer on the state's warning level list for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 26 counties remain on the warning list: Case, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lee, Mason, Massac, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Whiteside, Winnebago and Warren.
Counties are placed on the warning list when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators such as a rise in cases or potential outbreak situations are present., such as If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people; the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20 percent for two consecutive weeks; or weekly test positivity rate rises above 8 percent.
A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide over the previous 24 hours out of 71,599 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.9 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Oct. 2-8 stood at 3.8 percent, marking a fifth straight day of increases.
Hospitalizations for the virus continue to push heights not seen since June. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 – the first time that metric exceeded 1,800 since June 18. Of those, 395 patients were in intensive care units – a number reached only once since June 29 – and 153 of those patients were on ventilators.
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
