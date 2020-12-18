Watch now: Macon County report 28 new COVID cases; State death told surpasses 15,000

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest additions bring the county’s total to 7,599 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 6,289 residents have been released from isolation, 1,125 are in home isolation, 34 are hospitalized and 151 have died.

The Macon County Health Department also announced that it will no longer be releasing daily totals on Saturdays and Sundays, choosing instead to report those combined numbers on Monday. Urgent and time-sensitive information will continue to be released as needed regardless of what day it is, officials said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced Friday that he will no longer be holding daily COVID briefings.

The state’s coronavirus death toll also surpassed 15,000 Friday, rising to 15,015 among 886,805 cases and more than 12 million test results reported.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 181 additional deaths.