Watch now: Macon County reports 12 new cases of COVID

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported 12 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the county total is at 9,872 positive cases since the pandemic begin. Of those, 9,296 have recovered, 380 remain in home isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 184 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,404 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 17 additional deaths.

Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are delaying Illinois’ reopening plans, state public health officials said Tuesday.

Some business operating restrictions were to be lifted this week under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "bridge phase,” which precedes a full reopening. The plan requires hospitalization to hold steady or decline over a 28-day period.

State officials say hospitalizations have increased almost daily since falling to a one-year low on March 12. Hospitalizations totaled 1,396 beds by late Monday, the most since late February.