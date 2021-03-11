 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
Watch now: Macon County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19
DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county's total to 9,638 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 182 COVID-related deaths.

Millikin University plans in-person graduation ceremonies May 16

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,700 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Public health officials announced that a total of 112,776 vaccine doses were administered across the state on Wednesday, the second consecutive day that over 100,000 doses were administered in a single day.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for doses administered stands at 98,116, the highest mark to date, while the seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.2 percent, matching a pandemic low.

IDPH announced 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,863.

A total of 1,118 individuals were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those, 231 were in intensive care units and 102 were on ventilators – all were at their lowest point of the entire pandemic.

COVID-19 Graphs

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

