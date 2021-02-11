Watch now: Macon County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials in Macon County reported 17 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Macon County Health Department said they bring the county total number of positive cases to 9,423 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in the county remained at 176.

Vaccine operations and eligibility are expanding across the state as Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate remained at 3.3% for the fourth consecutive day Thursday.

While touring an Illinois Department of Human Services vaccination site at the Elgin Mental Health Center Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that over the last week, Illinois was the number one state among the top 10 most populous states in the nation for per capita vaccinations.

“And although Illinois is the sixth largest state in the country, we have now administered the fifth most vaccinations among all of the states,” Pritzker said. “Those are things to be very proud of.”

As of Thursday, a total of 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the state.