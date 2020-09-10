Watch now: Macon County reports 24 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 1,164 confirmed cases. Of those, 699 have been released from isolation, 425 are isolating at home, eight are hospitalized and 32 have died.

Also Thursday, state officials reported 1,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 fatalities.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases reported is the result of 48,982 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in a seven-day statewide positivity rate of 3.8%. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,609 people were hospitalized late Wednesday as a result of COVID-19 infection. That is up from 1,481 a month earlier. Of those hospitalized, 346 were in intensive care units and 141 were on ventilators.

“We can’t outrun this virus. It hasn’t gone away,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday in Chicago. “We can’t pretend that we can fully restore our economic vitality as long as it’s here without any way to temper or prevent it.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began is now 255,643.