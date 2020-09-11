Watch now: Macon County reports 3 COVID deaths Friday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday said three residents have died of COVID, bringing the total number of fatalities to 35.
All were women. One was in her 70s, one was in her 80s and one was in hers 100s, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in statement.
"Our team would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of each of these people, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones," the statement said.
There have now been a total of 1,186 cases in Macon County, with 702 people released from isolation, 440 in home isolation and nine hospitalized. The majority of the people with COVID — 218 people — are 20-29, data shows.
Shelby County also reported seven new COVID cases on Friday. The health department said a 42-year-old female, 35-year-old female, 54-year-old female and an 18- year-old female have mild symptoms. A 37-year-old-female has moderate symptoms, a 28- year-old female is asymptomatic and 21-year-old male is still under investigation.
Shelby County is also one of 30 Illinois counties at "warning level" because of high COVID case numbers.
Also on the list are Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.
Public health officials blamed a lack of local enforcement in some areas of a statewide mask mandate for public settings, and some people refusing to participate in the contact tracing process or chalking up symptoms to allergies and waiting to get tested.
In determining which counties are at a “warning level,” the state Department of Public Health considers a range of factors, including the number of deaths, availability of intensive care beds, weekly hospital admissions and whether there are clusters of cases.
Speaking Friday morning at an unrelated news conference in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks comes as Illinois and the U.S. are grappling with “yet another tragedy” — a pandemic that has killed more than 190,000 Americans, including 8,273 in Illinois. Nearly 3,000 died in the 9/11 attacks.
“I believe the lessons of community and of resilience that echoed through the United States in the aftermath of 9/11 ought to guide us today as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritzker said.
The state is now reporting 257,788 known cases of coronavirus in Illinois throughout the course of the pandemic.
The statewide test positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 3.9%. The rate sat at 4.1% a month earlier, and was 2.9% as of July 10. Earlier this week, the statewide positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in more than a month. Statewide, the recovery rate on Friday stood at 96%.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
