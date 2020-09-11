Watch now: Macon County reports 3 COVID deaths Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday said three residents have died of COVID, bringing the total number of fatalities to 35.

All were women. One was in her 70s, one was in her 80s and one was in hers 100s, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in statement.

"Our team would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of each of these people, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones," the statement said.

There have now been a total of 1,186 cases in Macon County, with 702 people released from isolation, 440 in home isolation and nine hospitalized. The majority of the people with COVID — 218 people — are 20-29, data shows.

Shelby County also reported seven new COVID cases on Friday. The health department said a 42-year-old female, 35-year-old female, 54-year-old female and an 18- year-old female have mild symptoms. A 37-year-old-female has moderate symptoms, a 28- year-old female is asymptomatic and 21-year-old male is still under investigation.

Shelby County is also one of 30 Illinois counties at "warning level" because of high COVID case numbers.