Watch now: Macon County reports 3 deaths due to COVID
Watch now: Macon County reports 3 deaths due to COVID

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
Sept. 22 deaths
Sept. 22

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related death.

One female resident was in her 100s, another female resident was in her 80s and one male resident was in his 50s.

County health officials also announced 15 new cases, bringing the county total to 1,420 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 929 have been released from isolation, 439 remain in home isolation and eight are hospitalized.

The seven-day average statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate stayed level at 3.5% Tuesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 1,531 confirmed cases of the virus.

That was among 41,829 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.7 percent. In the Metro East area along the Missouri border near St. Luois, the rate remained level from the previous day at 7.3 percent.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

