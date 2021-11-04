 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

The U.S. is a big step closer to vaccinating younger children, with the CDC approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged five to 11. Officials have said the vaccination campaign would start as soon as possible.

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in Macon County to 15,730 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of COVID-related death is 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 10 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots this week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 4 and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Sept. 3.

The booster are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or booster shot at the health department, go to events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/.

