Watch now: Macon County reports 34 new COVID cases, 1 death in Wednesday update
Watch now: Macon County reports 34 new COVID cases, 1 death in Wednesday update

MACON COUNTY — Health officials on Wednesday said an additional Macon County has died from COVID-19. 

The resident was a male in his 70s and it brings the total number of COVID related deaths in the county to 151. Additionally, the department reported 34 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 7,504 since the pandemic began. 

State metric Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 870,600 positive cases and 14,655 deaths, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health

