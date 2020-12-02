Watch now: Macon County reports 4 deaths from COVID on Wednesday

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported the passing of four Macon County residents from COVID-19.
The Macon County Health Department says the deaths, a male and female in their 80s and a female and a male in their 90s, bring the county's total to 132 as of Wednesday.
Additionally, the county reported 78 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 6,789 since the pandemic began.
The Macon County deaths were part of what Gov. J.B. Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.
Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays caused by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.
“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 85,507 tests performed, making for a single-day case positivity rate of 11.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate ticked up two-tenths of a point, to 10.6 percent.
As of late Tuesday night, there were 5,764 people reported hospitalized with the disease. That number has been trending downward for the last two weeks but remains well above the peaks that occurred in April and May.
That left 24 percent of the state’s total hospital bed capacity available. Out of all the state’s hospital beds, 17.6 percent were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
As of Tuesday night, 1,190 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and 714 of those patients were on ventilators. About 18.8 percent of ICU beds are available.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
