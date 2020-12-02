Watch now: Macon County reports 4 deaths from COVID on Wednesday

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported the passing of four Macon County residents from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department says the deaths, a male and female in their 80s and a female and a male in their 90s, bring the county's total to 132 as of Wednesday.

Additionally, the county reported 78 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 6,789 since the pandemic began.

The Macon County deaths were part of what Gov. J.B. Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.

Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays caused by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.