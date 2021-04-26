 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County reports 46 new COVID cases over the weekend
Watch now: Macon County reports 46 new COVID cases over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Of those, 16 were reported on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 14 on Monday. To date, the county has reported 10,383 positive cases, of which 276 are isolating at home, 13 are hospitalized and 187 have died.

Health officials on Monday also announced two changes to previous reports. 

COVID-19 Graphs

A death that was reported for April 21 was incorrectly reported as a man in his 80s. That person was actually a woman. Another previously reported positive case was a person who is a resident of another county and that case was transferred to the appropriate health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 10 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,323,170 cases, including 21,836 deaths.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

