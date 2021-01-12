Watch now: Macon County reports 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Your source for breaking news. You can count on us for the latest headlines in US and international news, business, sports, weather and entertainment. With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines, and other top stories in health from January 10, 2021.

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday reported 48 newly confirmed of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total cases to 8,626 since the pandemic began. To date, there have been 163 COVID-related deaths in the the county.

The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 8% for a third consecutive day Tuesday after decreasing for a fourth straight day.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from Monday.

The state reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with an additional 117 deaths recorded over the previous 24 hours. The state has reported 1,040,168 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and the death toll climbed to 17,743 across the state’s 102 counties.

As of Monday night, 3,554 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital, an increase of 14 from the day prior, and 757 patients were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of two from the day prior. There were 409 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of eight from the day prior.