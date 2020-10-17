Watch now: Macon County reports 59 more cases of coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday announced 59 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The report continued the trend of double-digit increase that has taken place during the past week. With Saturday’s numbers included, the county has reported 425 new cases since Oct. 10, with the highest daily count during that span, 93, occurring Friday.

The county was placed on the state’s COVID-19 warning list on Friday.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

For the week of Oct. 4-10, Macon County was lacking in three areas. It is reporting 288 new cases per 100,000 population, when the target is 50; the percentage of test positivity — the actual is 9.4% when the target is 8%; and the number of tests performed.

Macon County is one of 34 counties on the warning list. Other area counties on the list are Christian and DeWitt.

To date, Macon County has reported 2,435 positive cases. Of those, 1,145 have been released from isolation, 1,216 are isolating at home, 26 are hospitalized and 48 have died.