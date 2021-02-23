Watch now: Macon County reports 7 cases of COVID on Tuesday

DECATUR — Health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Tuesday.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total number of positive cases to 9,493. The number of total COVID-related deaths in the county has been recorded at 181.

Statewide, the transmission rates for the virus remain near their pandemic lows, logging a 2.8 % rolling seven-day average case positivity rate Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,665 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among 61,400 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

Deaths for the virus have slowed as well, with fewer than 100 new confirmed deaths reported for the past 12 days. On Tuesday, the state reported 27 additional deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 20,330.