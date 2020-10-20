Watch now: Macon County reports 74 new COVID cases Monday

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say three Macon County residents with COVID-19 have passed away.
The Macon County Health Department reported Tuesday evening that the victims were a male in his 80s, female in her 80s and a male in his 70s. The department also reported 74 new cases of coronavirus since the previous Monday update, bringing the county total to 2,649 positive cases and 51 deaths since the pandemic began.
Department officials encourage county residents to implement social distancing and face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID. Anyone experiencing symptoms associated with the disease should call their primary physician.
On Tuesday, the state reported another 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among 59,077 test results reported. Another 41 COVID-19 individuals died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,277 since the pandemic began.
11 mayors of Big Ten cities send a letter to the conference seeking clarity on COVID-19 protocols with football season 3 days away
The statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate crept upward for the 16th straight day Tuesday, hitting 5.6 percent as the metric once again pushes levels not seen since June.
Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with ventilator usage jumping by 9 percent overnight as 195 ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients as of Monday evening. While that left 77 percent of ventilators unused across the state, it’s the highest COVID-19 usage of the machines recorded in a single day since June 26.
Hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients jumped 8 percent overnight to 2,261, and the number of intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients jumped by four to 489. That left 37 percent of beds and 39 percent of ICU beds available statewide.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
