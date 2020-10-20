Watch now: Macon County reports 74 new COVID cases Monday

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say three Macon County residents with COVID-19 have passed away.

The Macon County Health Department reported Tuesday evening that the victims were a male in his 80s, female in her 80s and a male in his 70s. The department also reported 74 new cases of coronavirus since the previous Monday update, bringing the county total to 2,649 positive cases and 51 deaths since the pandemic began.

Department officials encourage county residents to implement social distancing and face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID. Anyone experiencing symptoms associated with the disease should call their primary physician.