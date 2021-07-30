Watch now: Macon County reports 92 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department's weekly report shows 92 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,232 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 143 cases of the b.1.1.7 United Kingdom variant, 84 cases of the P.1 Brazil/Gamma variant, 10 cases of the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, six cases of the B.1.429 California variant, four cases of the B.1.351 South Africa variant, three cases of the P.1.1. Brazil/Gamma variant and one case of the B.1.427 California variant.

At present, the Illinois Department of Public Health does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants, so it is possible the number is higher than reported. Variants of concern create a higher likelihood of more serious symptoms and hospitalization, transmissibility, reduction of antibodies associated with previous infection or vaccination, and reduced effectiveness of treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended this week that everyone wear a mask indoors in public, whether vaccinated or not, in high risk areas. Macon County falls into this category.

The Macon County Health Department also announced Friday that it is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics the first week of August, by appointment and walk-ins.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older. Those receiving the vaccine must be available to return on Aug. 25 for the second dose.

Locations are:

Richland Community College, 9 a.m. to noon, ages 12 and older, first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Must return Aug. 25 for second dose.

Baby TALK Health Fair, 355 E. Marietta St., 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older at two locations.

Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

Torrence Park, 1630 E. Grand Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

