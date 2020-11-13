Watch now: Macon County reports another COVID death, 112 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, a woman in her 100s.

That announcement brings to 83 the number of county residents whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 20 deaths this month.

The Macon County Health Department also reported 112 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,945. Of those, 3,304 have been released from isolation, 1,527 are in home isolation, and 31 are hospitalized.

Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that all but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level, meaning COVID numbers remain high. Coles County is among those counties at the warning level