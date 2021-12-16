Watch now: Macon County Sheriff's Department do part-time work for Santa 🎅🏻

DECATUR — Eight-year-old Kallum Spears had a difficult time Christmas shopping for himself.

“There’s too much good stuff,” he said.

Kallum and his family were invited to Shop with a Sheriff at the Decatur Target store this week.

The annual event gathered Macon County sheriff's deputies and officers from various departments, including the correctional division, jail, patrol division, courthouse and animal control. “We had people from everywhere helping out,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery on Wednesday. “A lot of the deputies’ families will come with the deputies to do the gift wrapping.”

For Kallum’s siblings, 5-year-old Karolyne and 4-year-old Zakkery Kochell, the task was easier. Shortly after the family began shopping, a toy food playset and a doll were in the shopping cart. Court Security Officer James Bales followed along encouraging the children and escorting them away from toys out of their price range.

Each child was given $100 to spend on themselves or loved ones and a deputy to help them navigate the store. “You can buy for mom, dad, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles or your favorite deputy,” Flannery said before the herd of shopping carts darted towards the toy department.

The sheriff’s department invited 46 children, ages 3-13. The funds are provided through the sheriff’s department fundraisers, such as a golf outing.

After 13 years of shopping with local children and their families, members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department were ready to greet the enthusiastic shoppers once again.

“We’re glad to be back this year,” Flannery said.

The shopping trip was cancelled last year due to COVID. “We weren’t happy about that,” Flannery said.

However, because the event was cancelled, the department had leftover funds. “We could financially support about a hundred kids, but I don’t have a hundred guys to do that,” Flannery said. “It’s not a limit financially, it’s a limit with the staffing that we have.”

The sheriff’s department supplied and provided gift wrapping as well as the money for toys.

Deputy Justin Lilly has been in charge of the event for four years. “It’s great to see the kids get the opportunity to receive a little Christmas cheer,” he said. “And it’s great to see them be selfless.”

Although the shopping trip allows the children to shop for themselves, they have others on their lists, according to the deputies.

“They are doing the right thing by taking care of sisters and brothers who may not be here,” Flannery said. “We had one little girl who was buying for her best friend.”

Jesse Henneman, 11, left the store with a few Lego sets and Roblox Cards. “And I bought one thing for them,” he said about his siblings, a set of triplets. “Something for them to share.”

The Henneman parents also look forward to Shop with a Sheriff. Tiffany Henneman’s family had taken part in the event two years ago. “I started crying when they called to let me know,” she said. “We really needed the help at that time. We still do.”

The attention the children receive is just as important as the toys. “I think about all the kids,” Tiffany Henneman said. “I wish they had this when I was a kid.”

