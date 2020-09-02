 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases
Watch now: Macon County surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 1,009.

Of those, 621 have been released from home isolation and 351 are recovering at home, 10 residents are in the hospital and 27 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Sept. 2 infographic

