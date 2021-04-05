Watch now: Macon County to host one-shot vaccine clinic Thursday; more doses heading to Coles, DeWitt counties this week

Watch now: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur, step-by-step Wondering how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur? Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty documented the process she went through at Crossing Healthcare.

Meanwhile, thousands of one-shot doses are heading to Coles and DeWitt counties as part of the state's rural vaccine pilot program.

According to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, 2,000 doses will be administered in Coles County on Friday and Saturday and 1,200 doses in DeWitt County on Sunday and Monday.

The vaccine appointments are open to county residents over the age of 18.

The mobile clinics are run by the Illinois National Guard with assistance with local health departments.

State officials touted the rural clinics as an opportunity for farmers to get vaccinated ahead of planting season.