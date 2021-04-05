 Skip to main content
Watch now: Macon County to host vaccine clinic Thursday; more doses heading to Coles, DeWitt counties this week
Capitol News Illinois is reporting on a new COVID response effort.

Thousands of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered within the next week across Central Illinois, state and local officials announced Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said it will host a vaccine clinic at Richland Community College on Thursday, April 8. The event, to be held in the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., is open to all who live or work in the county who have yet to receive their shot. 

About 400 doses of vaccine will be administered at the clinic, confirmed Macon County Health Department spokeswoman Emily O'Connell. 

vaccination clinic 3 031821.JPG

Laura Boyd gives the first Moderna vaccine to James Wilder during A COVID-19 vaccination clinic held by the Macon County Health Department on Thursday at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Boyd has been a nurse for 41 years and came out of retirement to help with the clinic. The clinic held by the Macon County Health was for county residents who need their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and qualify in Phases 1A, 1B or 1B+. Visit www.herald-review to see videos about the event.

Thus far, 16.8% of Macon County residents have been fully vaccinated, which slightly lags behind the overall state percentage. 

Eligible people can call 217-718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit https://bit.ly/2OsuAWs to schedule an appointment.

Meanwhile, thousands of one-shot doses are heading to Coles and DeWitt counties as part of the state's rural vaccine pilot program.

According to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, 2,000 doses will be administered in Coles County on Friday and Saturday and 1,200 doses in DeWitt County on Sunday and Monday. 

The vaccine appointments are open to county residents over the age of 18. 

The effort is part of a pilot program started last month to bring more vaccine to sometimes hard-to-reach rural communities and to alleviate the burden on local health departments.

The mobile clinics are run by the Illinois National Guard with assistance with local health departments.

State officials touted the rural clinics as an opportunity for farmers to get vaccinated ahead of planting season. 

“These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers,” said Jerry Costello II, the acting director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Agriculture is our state’s number one industry and we must do all we can to protect it. Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly. There’s light at the end of the tunnel and now is not the time to let up.”

About 16% of Coles County residents have been vaccinated, slightly below the state's total, while about 18.7% of DeWitt County residents have been, which essentially matches the state's rate. 

Coles County residents can make appointments at https://www.co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html while DeWitt County residents can go to https://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/ or call 217-935-3427 ext. 2112.

In additional to Coles and DeWitt counties, the pilot program will be administering shots in Kankakee, Livingston, Vermilion and White counties this week.

