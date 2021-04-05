Watch now: Macon County to host vaccine clinic Thursday; more doses heading to Coles, DeWitt counties this week

Thousands of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered within the next week across Central Illinois, state and local officials announced Monday.

The Macon County Health Department said it will host a vaccine clinic at Richland Community College on Thursday, April 8. The event, to be held in the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., is open to all who live or work in the county who have yet to receive their shot.

About 400 doses of vaccine will be administered at the clinic, confirmed Macon County Health Department spokeswoman Emily O'Connell.

Thus far, 16.8% of Macon County residents have been fully vaccinated, which slightly lags behind the overall state percentage.

Eligible people can call 217-718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit https://bit.ly/2OsuAWs to schedule an appointment.

Meanwhile, thousands of one-shot doses are heading to Coles and DeWitt counties as part of the state's rural vaccine pilot program.

According to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, 2,000 doses will be administered in Coles County on Friday and Saturday and 1,200 doses in DeWitt County on Sunday and Monday.