Watch now: Macon gas station kidnapper takes plea deal

DECATUR — Aaron L. Hand, the convicted sexual predator who tried to abduct a female customer at knife-point from a Macon gas station, is pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Hand, 33, took a plea deal where he admitted the kidnapping charge — a Class X felony — while a further charge of kidnapping using force or threat was dismissed. Prosecutors also agreed to drop charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, vehicular invasion and theft.

Hand’s case had been scheduled for a trial to begin Monday but that was scrubbed after he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 4 to say he would accept the plea deal. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Dec. 20.

The Decatur defendant’s crime dates to Jan. 13 when he was an employee of the P&V Quick Stop just off of U.S. 51 and working behind the counter. Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb told the Herald & Review that Hand had accosted a 41-year-old woman who had walked into the station to buy a drink on her lunch break.

Lamb said the defendant had menaced the woman with a knife before using tape to gag her and tie her hands and leaving her in the women’s restroom.

“He then went to steal money out of the store safe and, while he was doing that, she was able to bust loose out of the tape and run out the front door towards her car,” Lamb said.

The chief said Hand pursued her and jabbed at her with the knife but the woman was able to fend him off before escaping in her car and raising the alarm.

Hand was captured several days later when Indiana State Troopers came across him at a highway rest stop in Plainfield, Indiana.

Hand’s designation as a sexual predator dates from a conviction of aggravated criminal sexual abuse committed when he was 21 and involving a victim who was aged 16.

The defendant is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, meaning he must post a bond of $100,000 to be released.

