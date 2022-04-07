Watch now: Man accused of trying to kill Decatur cop fails to get evidence thrown out

DECATUR — Joseph Luckee Williams, facing charges he tried to murder a Decatur cop with a machine gun, failed in a bid Thursday to have key evidence against him excluded.

Williams, 23, acting as his own lawyer in Macon County Circuit Court, had filed a motion seeking to suppress two guns and other evidence he claimed the police obtained through an illegal search.

But, after listening to Williams reading his hand-written argument in a barely audible voice for several minutes, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Mike Baggett said he had no response. “Mr. Williams has not put on any evidence,” he told Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

The judge agreed, explaining to Williams that simply saying that police acted improperly, based on his reading of a sworn affidavit filed by officers, doesn’t cut it as evidence in court.

…”You have to present evidence in the form of questions with a witness on the stand for me to make any type of judgment on this,” explained the judge.

Williams is pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of Patrol Officer Stephanie Vail. She was peppered with bullet fragments in the face after police say the defendant shot at her during a foot chase in the early hours of Jan. 8.

Detectives who reviewed the evidence said in a sworn affidavit that there was a good chance Vail would have been killed if the handgun Williams was armed with, which had been converted to fully automatic firing, hadn’t jammed after one shot.

In addition to the charge of trying to kill Vail, Williams also denies being a felon in possession of a machine gun and three counts of the aggravated discharge of a weapon. He is also accused of washing his hands in his own feces to obliterate evidence he had fired a gun.

In his motion argument Thursday, Williams said police obtained a key from a car and searched a house and other places before search warrants had been granted. He said, therefore, that two guns and other evidence seized by police were “fruit of the poisonous tree” and illegal.

He tried to repeatedly argue the point before the judge, but Geisler said he had no choice but to deny the motion. “You didn’t present any facts to me, you presented an oral argument…” he added. “You basically stated what you read in a police report. That is not evidence… the motion to suppress is denied.”

Williams had been repeatedly warned by a judge in an earlier hearing that he was taking a big gamble by defending himself. If convicted on the attempted murder charge alone, the defendant could face up to 80 years in prison.

Williams, however, was undaunted and once described himself as “four and 0” in the legal track record of legal self-defense. His previous wins include seeing charges he tried to shoot to death two of his neighbors dismissed against him in May of 2021. And in 2019 he was found innocent of a charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer after a two-day jury trial.

He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $10 million.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing May 5.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

