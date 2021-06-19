Watch now: Man arrested in Decatur after police say he fired at squad car, prompting chase

UPDATED STORY

DECATUR — A 29-year-old man was arrested late Friday after police said he fired a handgun at a squad car, prompting a pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Police said the suspect also pointed a gun at officers during the chase, prompting a Decatur police officer to fire a weapon at the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor any police officers were injured during the incident, said Deputy Chief Shane Brandel. The Decatur officer has been placed on administrative leave as part of standard department policy while the incident is under review.

Brandel identified the suspect as Marcus Boykin, and said he would be arrested on the following preliminary charges: attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and aggravated driving under the influence.

Brandel said the incident began around 10:45 p.m., when an officer was sitting in a marked squad car in a church parking lot in the 300 block of East Leafland Avenue. As Boykin's vehicle approached the squad car, he extended his arm out the window and fired a handgun one time in the officer's direction, Brandel said.

A pursuit began immediately, during which Brandel said Boykin pointed a gun at officers and an officer fired his or her weapon.

The pursuit lasted several minutes. Herald & Review journalists witnessed the end of the chase, as the car later identified as Boykin's traveled eastbound on East Grand Avenue and turned onto North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11 p.m.

The vehicle's tires had worn down and sparks flew from the wheels as they scraped the roadway before the vehicle was brought to a stop between Grand Avenue and Waggoner Street.

Shouting could be heard for over 10 minutes as bystanders gathered in the area. Police eventually could be seen taking Boykin into custody; journalists saw him restrained and placed in an ambulance.

Brandel said a handgun was recovered from Boykin.

Law enforcement vehicles from the Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Village of Forsyth were all seen parked on the surrounding streets during the incident.

Shortly after, officers could be seen searching with flashlights in a parking lot near Leafland Avenue and Warren Street.

The Herald & Review has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking police dashcam video of the chase.

Brandel said no further information would be released at this time.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

